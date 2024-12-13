Tentōki: Standing Statue of a Demon Holding a Lantern Aloft

Encounters with Buddhist Art

This figure, a national treasure, is housed in the Nara Prefecture temple Kōfukuji. Demons like this are normally shown being defeated by the Four Heavenly Kings, but this one holds a lantern to illuminate the prayer hall containing the Buddha images, a striking expression on his face.

The figure Tentōki (Demon Holding a Lantern Aloft) is one of a pair that belongs to the Kōfukuji temple collection in Nara, one of Japan’s oldest and most important temples, known for its astonishing collection of sculptures and other treasures. Together with Ryūtōki (Demon with Dragon and Lantern), this statue from the Kamakura Period (1185-1333) originally stood in the Western Prayer Hall, carrying lanterns that illuminated the main Buddha images. Jaki like these are most often depicted as malevolent demons seeking to harm the dharma and sangha—the teachings and practitioners—of Buddhism. They are frequently shown being crushed beneath the feet of the mighty shitennō—the Four Heavenly Kings (Dhatarattha, Virūlhaka, Virūpakkha, and Vessavana), who protect the Buddha and his teachings. This demon, however, is different: As if seeking to atone for the evil acts of his past, he holds his lantern aloft, bringing light to the hall where the statues originally stood.

The figure has two horns and a “third eye” on his forehead, presumably reflecting contemporary ideas of what demons looked like. Typical of sculptures from the Kamakura period, this piece has gyokugan (crystal-inlaid eyes), which impart a look of vivid intensity to his gaze. The open-mouthed expression signifies “aa,” the first sound in Sanskrit. The closed mouth of his counterpart, Ryūtōki, represents the final sound “un.” Together, they symbolize the alpha and omega, or the beginning and end of all things—an uncommon motif for demons, more typically seen in the Niō statues that stand guard at temple gates or the komainu at Shintō shrines.



(© Muda Tomohiro)

Originally painted a vivid red, this statue was made from hinoki (Japanese cypress) using the yosegi technique, in which multiple pieces of wood are joined together. The dramatic tilting pose made it difficult to balance the figure, so the upper and lower parts were joined beneath the waistband of the loincloth for stability. The inside of the wood was hollowed out to reduce weight and to prevent cracking as the wood dried.

The clenched right hand and powerful musculature convey superhuman strength. One subtle touch is the lifted big toe of the left foot, emphasizing the weight of the lantern. The demon brings his right foot forcefully to the ground, pivoting on his left foot—and if you look closely, you will see that the big toe of his left foot is lifted up to express the strain and motion. The animal skin draped over the loincloth adds to the sense of untamed energy.

The companion piece, Ryūtōki (Demon with Dragon and Lantern), bears an inscription dating it to 1215 and identifying it as the work of Kōben, the third son of the famous Buddhist sculptor Unkei. It is highly likely that artists from the Kei-ha school of Buddhist sculptors were responsible for this piece too. What message is this repentant demon conveying to us through his silent open mouth?



(© Muda Tomohiro)

Tentōki: Standing Statue of a Demon Holding a Lantern Aloft

Height: 78.2 centimeters

Date: Kamakura Period (1185–1333)

Collection: Kōfukuji (Nara Prefecture) National Treasure Hall

National treasure

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Tentōki: Standing Statue of a Demon Holding a Lantern Aloft. Kōfukuji, Nara. © Muda Tomohiro.)