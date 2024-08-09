New Niigata-Themed Antenna Shop Brings the Flavors of the Prefecture to Tokyo’s Ginza

Japan in Photos

A newly opened antenna shop in Tokyo’s Ginza district conveys the flavors and craftsmanship of Niigata Prefecture.

The addition of the Sado Gold Mine to Japan’s growing list of UNESCO World Heritage sites in July has brought renewed attention to Niigata Prefecture. Capitalizing on the buzz is a newly opened antenna shop, The Niigata, located in Tokyo’s Ginza district that offers up the prefecture’s abundant gourmet delights and highlights its rich artisan traditions.

As Japan’s top producer of rice, Niigata is home to a profusion of sake brewers. Reflecting this, the store boasts a lineup of some 300 labels ranging from established brands to small-batch jizake. Customers can peruse the selection on their own, choose from among 32 labels available for tasting, or use a tablet-based app to find a variety of sake that matches their personal tastes.

Along with sake, the shop features a vast array of food items derived from the rich agricultural lands and bountiful waters of the prefecture, including delicacies like frozen snow crab and rice balls made with leading rice brand Uonuma Koshihikari. Traditional craft items are also on offer, such as Tōjirō knives and other Tsubame-Sanjō brand items.



The first and second floors of the shop are dedicated to products from Niigata. An event space is located on the third floor and a Niigata-themed restaurant is on the eighth floor. Individuals interested in moving to the prefecture can visit the Niigata Living and Work Support Center located on the underground level. (© Nippon.com)



The shop carries over 1,000 products, including a wide array of agricultural and seafood products. (© Nippon.com)



Clockwise from top: the store’s spacious sake corner; a selection of labels by brewer Hokusetsu located on Sado Island; Kanemasu Aka is among the rare brews visitors can sample at the tasting corner. (© Nippon.com)

An event space on the third floor of the complex includes a gallery showing works on the theme “The Land of Niigata” along with traditional and other products from the prefecture. The restaurant The Niigata Bit Ginza on the eighth floor offers Italian dining highlighting Niigata’s rich culinary traditions and native craftsmanship.



The Niigata full course features ingredients, seasonings, cutlery, and tableware from the prefecture. (© Nippon.com)



The third floor regularly hosts events highlighting different aspects of Niigata. (© Nippon.com)

The Niigata

Web: https://the-niigata.jp/

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Daiginjō Kintsuru by Sado-based brewer Katō Shuzōten. © Nippon.com.)