Shinkansen Route Map

In the nearly 60 years since the Tōkaidō Shinkansen began running between Tokyo and Osaka, Japan’s high-speed train service has expanded into a broad network of routes that stretches across the nation, and the famous “bullet train” continues to grow.

Shinkansen Routes in Operation

Line Route Distance Top Speed Shortest Travel Time Tōkaidō Shinkansen Tokyo–Shin-Osaka 552.6 km 285 km/h Tokyo–Nagoya: 1 h 33 m

Tokyo–Shin-Osaka: 2 h 21 m

Tokyo–Hakata: 4 h 46 m

Shin-Osaka–Hakata: 2 h 21 m San’yō Shinkansen Shin-Osaka–Hakata 644.0 km 300 km/h Tōhoku Shinkansen Tokyo–Shin-Aomori 713.7 km 320 km/h Tokyo–Sendai: 1 h 31 m

Tokyo–Shin-Aomori: 2 h 59 m Hokkaidō Shinkansen Shin-Aomori–Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto 148.8 km 260 km/h Tokyo–Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto: 3 h 57 m

Shin-Aomori–Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto: 57 m Yamagata Shinkansen* Fukushima–Shinjō 148.6 km 130 km/h Tokyo–Yamagata: 2 h 26 m

Tokyo–Shinjō: 3 h 11 m Akita Shinkansen* Morioka–Akita 127.3 km 130 km/h Tokyo–Akita: 3 h 37 m Jōetsu Shinkansen Tokyo–Niigata 333.9 km 240 km/h Tokyo–Niigata: 1 h 36 m Hokuriku Shinkansen Tokyo–Kanazawa 450.5 km 260 km/h Tokyo–Nagano: 1 h 19 m

Tokyo–Kanazawa: 2 h 27 m Kyūshū Shinkansen Hakata–Kagoshima Chūō 288.9 km 260 km/h Hakata–Kagoshima Chūō: 1 h 17 m

Shin-Osaka–Kagoshima Chūō: 3 h 45 m Nishi-Kyūshū Shinkansen Takeo Onsen–Nagasaki 69.6 km 260 km/h Hakata–Nagasaki: 1 h 20 m

Using existing limited express services between Hakata and Takeo Onsen.

* The Yamagata and Akita Shinkansens connect to Tokyo via the Tōhoku Shinkansen line. They are known as mini-shinkansens as they run on existing railway lines that have been converted to 1,435 mm gauge to accommodate the faster trains.

New Shinkansen Lines Planned or Under Construction

Line Route Scheduled Opening Expected Travel Time Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa–Tsuruga 2024 Tokyo–Tsuruga: Around 3 h Tsuruga–Shin-Osaka 2046 Kanazawa–Shin-Osaka: Around 1 h 20 m Hokkaidō Shinkansen Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto–Sapporo 2031 Tokyo–Sapporo: Around 5 h Linear Chūō Shinkansen Shinagawa–Nagoya 2027 Shinagawa–Nagoya: 40 m Nagoya–Osaka 2045 Shinagawa–Osaka: 1 h 7 m

(Originally published in October 2014. Last updated on September 22, 2022.)