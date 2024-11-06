The Dōgo Onsen Honkan: Hot Spring Waters and Literary Connections
Guideto JapanArchitecture Culture History
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Eminent Visitors
Dōgo Onsen is Ehime Prefecture’s prime tourism draw. The onsen hot spring district, two kilometers from prefectural capital Matsuyama’s center, is filled with old-fashioned ryokan inns and restaurants serving local cuisine.
Legend has it that Dōgo, reputed to be the country’s oldest hot spring, was discovered when an injured egret bathed in its waters and was healed. Over the centuries, Dōgo was associated with visits by many eminent figures, from the deities Ōkuninushi and Sukunahikona in the age of myths to statesman Prince Shōtoku (574–622) and Empress Saimei (594–661). Dōgo’s fame was such that it was even mentioned in classical literature such as the Man’yōshū poetry collection, the Nihon shoki chronicle, and The Tale of Genji.
Nevertheless, many people today associate Dōgo Onsen with Natsume Sōseki’s Botchan. This tale, set in Matsuyama based on Sōseki’s experiences while teaching at a middle school there in 1895, mentions the Dōgo Onsen Honkan public bath, which had been refurbished just the year before. The story’s protagonist, a newly minted teacher identified only as ore (me), relates humorous episodes such as being reprimanded for swimming in the bath or teased by his students. Matsuyama fixtures such as the Botchan train and Botchan dango sweets are named after the famous book.
Together with his friend Masaoka Shiki, a poet and Matsuyama native, Sōseki frequented Dōgo, as they hoped to strengthen their sickly constitutions. After bathing, they would rest in a room later named the Botchan Room, where a bust and photos of Sōseki are displayed.
The Honkan consists of four interconnected buildings erected from 1894 to 1935; the exterior looks like a castle or a temple. The buildings, a rendering of a modern-period onsen, were designated an important cultural asset in 1994, the first public bath in the country to be so recognized.
To preserve the Honkan for future generations, the city of Matsuyama, which operates the facility, began seismic retrofitting and other refurbishment work in January 2019, closing the relaxation areas, with only the bath open for business. The building, the heart of the Dōgo Onsen district, stood sheathed in tarpaulins, and the COVID-19 pandemic period of restrictions left the neighborhood deserted. When the Honkan finally reopened on July 11, 2024, diehard onsen fans queued the night before to be the first in line to bathe. Today, the district has regained its lively atmosphere.
Imperial Bath on Display
The Honkan houses the Kami no Yu and the Tama no Yu baths. Both are on the first floor, but the Tama no Yu is entered from separate second-floor stairs for men and women. This can be somewhat confusing for first-timers, as are the labyrinth-like corridors connecting the four buildings. Reflecting the structures’ age, ceilings are low and stairs are steep, but such features contribute to the old-time ambience.
To fully appreciate the historic atmosphere of the cultural treasure that is Dōgo Onsen, visitors should head for either the large relaxation room or the smaller private relaxation spaces on the second floor. These are open to bathers who have bought a combination bath and relaxation room ticket. After bathing, don the rented cotton yukata robe and enjoy refreshing green tea.
On the third floor, two rooms previously used for other purposes were converted into private relaxation rooms. These rooms are not adjacent to a corridor or other rooms; they are reached by a dedicated staircase, ensuring full privacy.
For an additional fee, visitors can view the Yūshinden, the bath reserved for imperial family members, completed in 1899. Awe-inspiring touches of luxury include the fine Aji white granite yugama, the receptacle set up at the outlet of a hot spring, and the gold sliding door panels of the relaxation room.
Dōgo Onsen had previously charged a fee in line with that of ordinary public baths, but increased the price by 50% to cover higher costs due to inflation and defray preservation expenses upon reopening. However, better service, in the form of central heating and cooling and complimentary shampoo and body soap, now comes with the higher price.
Welcoming Foreign Visitors
Over the course of a year, 770,000 people stay overnight at Dōgo Onsen; of these, 55,000 are visitors from abroad. The Honkan is a popular spot for photos, but while many foreign visitors snap away outside the building, few of them venture inside.
Such visitors, if not accustomed to going naked in front of total strangers, may understandably be reluctant to bare it all. When they learn that the facility only has one large communal bath, most turn heel and leave. Many of them likely opt for nearby accommodations with private hot spring baths.
On the other hand, some foreign visitors welcome the opportunity to deeply savor a facet of Japanese culture. Dōgo Onsen hopes that many more of them will enjoy the special cultural experience of soaking in pure, undiluted hot spring water in a culturally rich setting.
The Dōgo Onsen Asuka no Yu annex, opened in 2017, is equipped with modern conveniences; its relaxation rooms offer the same services as the Honkan. In the special bath, a replica of the Yūshinden imperial bath, visitors can bathe wearing a yukatabira, a garment believed to be the origin of today’s yukata, and enjoy bathing like nobles of centuries past.
The Tsubaki no Yu annex, neighboring the Asuka no Yu, has been a favorite relaxation spot for Matsuyama residents since its opening in 1953. The building, refurbished in 2017, is now much airier and more appealing and is a must-visit destination for onsen lovers.
Matsuyama is a treasure trove of spots related to onsen culture. On a hill next to the Honkan stands Yu Jinja Shrine, protector of the onsen district. In nearby Dōgo Park, a collection of yugama boilers dating from the eighth through to the nineteenth centuries has been assembled. They were moved from the Honkan and are venerated as the Yugama Yakushi shrine. Strolling around the area is a wonderful way to absorb Dōgo’s historic atmosphere.
Visit the official Dōgo Onsen website for Dōgo Onsen Honkan, Asuka no Yu, and Tsubaki no Yu fees and usage instructions.
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Magnificent outlook of Dōgo Onsen Honkan. © Nippon.com.)