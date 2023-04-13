The Prefectures of Japan

Bordering Tokyo to the north, Saitama Prefecture is dotted by bedroom communities, but also boasts steep, picturesque mountains, and is a center of bonsai cultivation.

Saitama Prefecture is located in the Kantō region, just north of Tokyo. The east of the landlocked prefecture is a mixture of urban and agricultural areas, and the west consists of the mountainous and heavily forested Chichibu region. The southeast of the prefecture, including the capital Saitama, is part of the greater Tokyo area, with many residents commuting into the metropolis for work and school.

Saitama Prefecture at a Glance

Established in 1876 (formerly part of Musashi province)

Capital: Saitama

Population: 7,345,000 (as of Oct. 2020)

Area: 3,798 km2

Popular tourist attractions in Saitama include the city of Kawagoe, with its historic buildings reminiscent of the Edo period (1603–1868), and the nurseries of the bonsai village in Kita Ward of the city of Saitama. Chichibu, part of the Chichibu-Tama-Kai National Park, offers hiking and rafting. It is also home to the sprawling Mitsumine Shrine and the Chichibu Night Festival, featuring elaborate floats and fireworks.



The main hall of Mitsumine Shrine in Chichibu. Located at the summit of Mount Mitsumine, the shrine is purported to have been established in ancient times by the legendary figure Yamato Takeru. (© Pixta)

Saitama boasts a robust manufacturing sector that includes car parts and electronics. The prefecture is also known for various agricultural and forestry products. Traditional industry includes bonsai and hosokawashi, one of three types of Japanese handmade paper UNESCO inscribed in 2014 as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.



Trees on display at a nursery in the bonsai village. (© Pixta)



Saitama’s official mascot, Kobaton, is based on the prefecture’s official bird, the Eurasian collard dove. (Kobaton © Saitama Prefecture)

Famous Figures

Shibusawa Eiichi (1840–1931): Meiji-era entrepreneur. His image features on the new ¥10,000 note.

Hanawa Hokiichi (1746–1821): Blind scholar who was an inspiration to Helen Keller.

Ogino Ginko (1851–1913): First licensed Japanese woman physician practicing Western medicine.

(Originally published in English. Banner photo: Traditional structures in the old city of Kawagoe, Saitama. © Pixta.)

