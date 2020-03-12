Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Takamatsu Park (Iwate)
Takamatsu Park is centered on a large pond that was built in the Edo period for flood control. It attracts throngs of hanami lovers each year to the sakura festival that it co-hosts with nearby Iwate Park.
The district around the park has long been famous for its picturesque pine groves and was named Takamatsu (meaning “high pine”) by the lord of the local Nanbu domain, who used the grounds for falconry. It is one of Japan’s top 100 cherry blossom spots today, thanks to the planting of cherry trees near the pond in the twentieth century. The park also has gardens for peonies, irises, and roses.
Takamatsu Park (Iwate)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,260
- When: Mid-April to early May
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1-26-1 Takamatsu, Morioka-shi, Iwate
- English pamphlet: http://www.hachimantai.jp/english-pdf/pdf/morioka/e-outmori1.pdf
Near Takamatsu Park
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Morioka City.)
