Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sakurayama Park (Gunma)

Sakurayama Park is particularly well-known for a rare type of fuyuzakura that blossoms twice a year—once in the spring and again in late fall. The fuyuzakura has been cited for its scenic beauty and as a natural monument by the national government, and they can be enjoyed alongside the somei yoshino in the spring.