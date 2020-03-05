Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sakurayama Park (Gunma)

Travel

Sakurayama Park is particularly well-known for a rare type of fuyuzakura that blossoms twice a year—once in the spring and again in late fall. The fuyuzakura has been cited for its scenic beauty and as a natural monument by the national government, and they can be enjoyed alongside the somei yoshino in the spring.
The fuyuzakura is considered a cross between the yamazakura and mamezakura, A third of its buds bloom between late October and mid-December, and the remaining two-thirds in early to mid-April. Unlike sakura festivals elsewhere, the one in Sakurayama Park is held in late fall, when nature lovers get a chance to enjoy both the pink blossoms and autumn colors at the same time. In April, the 7,000 fuyuzakura and 3,000 somei yoshino bloom at once, turning the mountaintop park into a sea of delicate pink.

Sakurayama Park (Gunma)

  • Varieties: Fuyuzakura, somei yoshino
  • No. of trees: 7,000 fuyuzakura and 3,000 somei yoshino
  • When: Mid-April (in spring) and mid-November to mid-December (in autumn)
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: 2166-1 Sanbagawa, Fujioka-shi, Gunma
  • Website: Tourist Guide of Gunma Prefecture

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Fujioka City.)

