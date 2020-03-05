Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Sakurayama Park (Gunma)
Guideto JapanTravel
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The fuyuzakura is considered a cross between the yamazakura and mamezakura, A third of its buds bloom between late October and mid-December, and the remaining two-thirds in early to mid-April. Unlike sakura festivals elsewhere, the one in Sakurayama Park is held in late fall, when nature lovers get a chance to enjoy both the pink blossoms and autumn colors at the same time. In April, the 7,000 fuyuzakura and 3,000 somei yoshino bloom at once, turning the mountaintop park into a sea of delicate pink.
Sakurayama Park (Gunma)
- Varieties: Fuyuzakura, somei yoshino
- No. of trees: 7,000 fuyuzakura and 3,000 somei yoshino
- When: Mid-April (in spring) and mid-November to mid-December (in autumn)
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 2166-1 Sanbagawa, Fujioka-shi, Gunma
- Website: Tourist Guide of Gunma Prefecture
Nearby hanami sites
Near Sakurayama Park
- The Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Museum: Exploring the Man on Japan’s Money
- A Guide to the World Heritage Tomioka Silk Mill
- Gunma’s Kusatsu Hot Springs: Free-Flowing Waters Refresh Body and Spirit
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Fujioka City.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Gunma cherry blossoms in Japan Fujioka