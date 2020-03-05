Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nagatoro (Saitama)

Cherry Blossoms

There are over 3,000 cherry trees growing in the town of Nagatoro, which blossom from late March to late April, including under nighttime illumination. Particularly famous is the “walk through” lane of about 500 late-blooming yaezakura, of which there are 31 different varieties.

The best time to visit is between early and mid-April, when rows of sakuras appear all over town—along the Arakawa River on Kitasakura-dōri and Minamisakura-dōri, as well as on the approach to Hodosan Shrine. A must-see is the hundred-year-old shidarezakura on the grounds of the temple Hōzen-ji with a spread of 16 meters. Nagatoro is also noted for its boat ride down the rapids of the Arakawa River, which pass along layered rock formations (iwadatami) that have been designated a special natural monument. The boat ride is also a great way to enjoy the riverside sakuras during the blossom season.

Nagatoro (Saitama)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura

No. of trees: 3,000

When: Late March to late April

Hours: Open 24 hrs. (“walk through” hours 9:00–17:00)

Admission: Free (“walk through” fee ¥200)

Address: Nagatoro, Nagatoromachi, Chichibu-gun, Saitama

Website: Nagatoromachi Tourist Association

