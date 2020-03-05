Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Nagatoro (Saitama)
The best time to visit is between early and mid-April, when rows of sakuras appear all over town—along the Arakawa River on Kitasakura-dōri and Minamisakura-dōri, as well as on the approach to Hodosan Shrine. A must-see is the hundred-year-old shidarezakura on the grounds of the temple Hōzen-ji with a spread of 16 meters. Nagatoro is also noted for its boat ride down the rapids of the Arakawa River, which pass along layered rock formations (iwadatami) that have been designated a special natural monument. The boat ride is also a great way to enjoy the riverside sakuras during the blossom season.
Nagatoro (Saitama)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yaezakura
- No. of trees: 3,000
- When: Late March to late April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (“walk through” hours 9:00–17:00)
- Admission: Free (“walk through” fee ¥200)
- Address: Nagatoro, Nagatoromachi, Chichibu-gun, Saitama
- Website: Nagatoromachi Tourist Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nagatoromachi Tourist Association.)
