Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Osaka Castle Park (Osaka)

Many consider Osaka Castle Park to be the best cherry blossom site in the Kansai, the august castle creating a perfect backdrop for the blossoms of 3,000 cherry trees. There are 300 trees in the Nishinomaru (west bailey) garden alone, delighting yozakura fans when the flowers there are lit up at night.