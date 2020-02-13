Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Osaka Castle Park (Osaka)
Guide to Japan
Osaka Castle was originally built at the end of the sixteenth century by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who united the country and made Osaka his headquarters. It was burned to the ground on several occasions by war and natural disasters and rebuilt each time. The grounds were turned into a park early in the twentieth century, and the main tower was restored in 1931, thanks to donations from private individuals. The park contains 13 structures that have been designated important cultural properties, and the tenshu (keep) houses a museum featuring various exhibits on the history of Osaka.
Castle Park (Osaka)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura
- No. of trees: 3,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs. (castle 9:00–17:00, Nishinomaru garden 9:00–17:00, hours extended during yozakura season)
- Admission: Free (castle ¥600, Nishinomaru garden ¥200)
- Address: Osakajō, Chūō-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka
- Website: Special Historic Site Osaka Castle
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Osaka Castle Park Center.)
