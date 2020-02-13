Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Japan Mint (Osaka)
Strolling through the premises of the Osaka Mint to the northern back gate every April has become such an entrenched custom that the verb tōrinukeru (to pass through) has become the name of the promenade itself (Tōrinuke). The lane is famous for its many unusual varieties of yaezakura, but it also has one somei yoshino tree. While not as famous as the sakura of Osaka, the Mint’s Hiroshima office also has a lane that is opened to the public when the cherries—which have been transplanted from Osaka—are in full bloom.
Japan Mint (Osaka)
- Varieties: Over 130 varieties, principally yaezakura
- No. of trees: 340
- When: Mid-April
- Hours Weekdays 10:00–21:00, weekends 9:00–21:00
- Picnic: No
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1-1-79 Tenma, Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka
- Website: Japan Mint
Nearby hanami sites
Near Japan Mint
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)
