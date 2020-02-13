Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Japan Mint (Osaka)

Guideto Japan

During a week every year in mid-April, the 560-meter lane of Japan Mint’s headquarters in Osaka is opened to the public for cherry blossom viewing, attracting hordes of sakura lovers from all over the country. Most of the trees are late-blooming yaezakura, but the riverside lane features many unusual varieties that cannot be seen elsewhere else.