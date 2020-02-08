Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Himeji Castle (Hyōgo)

Himeji Castle is a national treasure and was also the first site Japan to be inscribed on the list of UNESCO’s World Cultural Heritage. With 1,800 somei yoshino, yaezakura, and shidarezakura trees, it is also one of Japan’s best places to view cherry blossoms, whose radiant pink petals offer a breathtaking contrast to the castle’s white walls.