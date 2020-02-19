Coronavirus Guidelines in Japan

Japan Data

The Japanese health ministry has published guidelines for what to do in cases of suspected COVID-19 infection.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare has published consultation and medical examination guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

People with a fever or other flu-like symptoms:

Do not go to school or work

Measure and record body temperature daily

People with the following symptoms should contact consultation offices or the Japan Visitor Hotline:

Flu-like symptoms and a fever over 37.5 degrees Celsius that continues for four days

Severe lethargy or breathing difficulties

Phone numbers for consultation offices in the different Japanese prefectures are available at the MHLW website. (Japanese only)

The Japan Visitor Hotline is also available for consulting about COVID-19 in English, Chinese, and Korean. The Japan National Tourism Organization service is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Tel.: 050-3816-2787

If after consultation you are suspected of being infected, you will be instructed to visit a specialist medical clinic to be examined. When traveling to the facility, wear a mask and refrain from using public transportation.

Seniors, people with conditions like diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and other medical conditions, people receiving dialysis, and pregnant women should contact a consultation center if fever or lethargy continue for two days.

(Originally published in Japanese.)