Fermented Favorite: Japan’s “Nattō” Exports Expand

Japan Data

Japan’s “nattō” exports have doubled over the past six years to 3,300 tons in 2023, with particular growth in demand seen in China.

Japan’s nattō exports have doubled in both volume and value since statistics were first recorded in 2017. The fermented soybean food is shipped frozen to countries around the world.

Comparing export volumes by country and region in 2017 and 2023 reveals a clear change in the leading export destinations.

In 2017, the United States was the largest export destination by far, accounting for approximately 40% of the total, while South Korea and China competed for second and third place. In 2023, however, the United States and China had similar shares, ahead of Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea ranking third and lower.

South Korea, which placed second in 2017, dropped to fifth in 2023, despite no real change in the export volume. Meanwhile, exports to Canada and Australia increased, but both countries still fell in the ranking. It demonstrates how remarkable the growth in Asia has been, particularly in China.

Around a third of nattō exports by volume in 2023 came under the jurisdiction of Tokyo Customs. The chart below shows the interesting fact that none of these went to China.

That is because 80% of the total 859,496 tons exported to China came under the jurisdiction of Hakodate Customs. The only two countries that nattō was exported to through Hakodate Customs were China and South Korea, with over 90% going to China.

Hokkaidō is a major soybean production area, making it cheaper to prepare nattō for export, and the prefecture’s brands enjoy a lot of popularity in China. Nattō in Japan is standardly sold in packs of three, but noticing that even numbers are preferred in China, Hokkaidō Hamanasu Foods, based in Ebetsu, developed a four-pack product for the China market. It also made other adaptions, such as using Japanese script on the packaging, instead of only Chinese, to convey an image of high quality, which is leading to increased exports.

The volume of global nattō exports is continuing to grow and at a higher pace in 2024 than for the previous year. The hope is that, just like its texture, it will stick itself firmly in the market to become a representative Japanese health food.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)