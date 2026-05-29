Japan’s National Holidays in 2027

Japan’s National Holidays in 2027Lifestyle Society
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Fewer Long Weekend Breaks
Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year. In 2027, the Golden Week holiday period from April 29 until May 5 smiles on corporate and office workers, who only need to use one day of paid leave to enjoy a seven-day holiday. However, there are only five three-day weekends during the year.
National holidays in 2027 are as follows. When holidays fall on a Sunday, they are usually observed on the Monday that follows, and this is the case for Vernal Equinox Day in 2027. See our article on the national holidays for 2026, too.
National Holidays in 2027
|New Year’s Day
|January 1
|Coming of Age Day
|January 11 (Second Monday in January)
|National Foundation Day
|February 11
|Emperor’s Birthday
|February 23
|Vernal Equinox Day
|March 21 (Observed on March 22)
|Shōwa Day
|April 29
|Constitution Memorial Day
|May 3
|Greenery Day
|May 4
|Children’s Day
|May 5
|Marine Day
|July 19 (Third Monday in July)
|Mountain Day
|August 11
|Respect for the Aged Day
|September 20 (Third Monday in September)
|Autumnal Equinox Day
|September 23
|Sports Day
|October 11 (Second Monday in October)
|Culture Day
|November 3
|Labor Thanksgiving Day
|November 23
Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.
Holiday Periods at a Glance
The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 2 and 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—are treated as holidays by most people.
Golden Week 2027
Golden Week is a cluster of four national holidays—Shōwa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day, and Children’s Day—running from the end of April to the start of May. It is one of the busiest travel periods in Japan, with many people taking domestic and international trips.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)