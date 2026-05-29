Japan Data

Japan’s National Holidays in 2027

Lifestyle Society

A summary of Japan’s 16 national holidays in 2027, including the Golden Week cluster of holidays in late spring.
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Fewer Long Weekend Breaks

Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year. In 2027, the Golden Week holiday period from April 29 until May 5 smiles on corporate and office workers, who only need to use one day of paid leave to enjoy a seven-day holiday. However, there are only five three-day weekends during the year.

National holidays in 2027 are as follows. When holidays fall on a Sunday, they are usually observed on the Monday that follows, and this is the case for Vernal Equinox Day in 2027. See our article on the national holidays for 2026, too.

National Holidays in 2027

New Year’s Day January 1
Coming of Age Day January 11 (Second Monday in January)
National Foundation Day February 11
Emperor’s Birthday February 23
Vernal Equinox Day March 21 (Observed on March 22)
Shōwa Day April 29
Constitution Memorial Day May 3
Greenery Day May 4
Children’s Day May 5
Marine Day July 19 (Third Monday in July)
Mountain Day August 11
Respect for the Aged Day September 20 (Third Monday in September)
Autumnal Equinox Day September 23
Sports Day October 11 (Second Monday in October)
Culture Day November 3
Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 2 and 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—are treated as holidays by most people.

New Year 2027

Golden Week 2027

Golden Week is a cluster of four national holidays—Shōwa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day, and Children’s Day—running from the end of April to the start of May. It is one of the busiest travel periods in Japan, with many people taking domestic and international trips.

Golden Week 2027

September 2027

New Year 2028

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)

national holidays