Japan’s National Holidays in 2027

Japan Data

A summary of Japan’s 16 national holidays in 2027, including the Golden Week cluster of holidays in late spring.

Fewer Long Weekend Breaks

Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year. In 2027, the Golden Week holiday period from April 29 until May 5 smiles on corporate and office workers, who only need to use one day of paid leave to enjoy a seven-day holiday. However, there are only five three-day weekends during the year.

National holidays in 2027 are as follows. When holidays fall on a Sunday, they are usually observed on the Monday that follows, and this is the case for Vernal Equinox Day in 2027. See our article on the national holidays for 2026, too.

National Holidays in 2027

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 2 and 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—are treated as holidays by most people.

Golden Week 2027

Golden Week is a cluster of four national holidays—Shōwa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day, and Children’s Day—running from the end of April to the start of May. It is one of the busiest travel periods in Japan, with many people taking domestic and international trips.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © PhotoAC.)