The Games in Art: Tokyo 2020 Posters Go on Display

Sports

A host of creative Tokyo 2020 posters have gone on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo.
Art posters created for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games went on display on January 7 in the entrance hall of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo. They were unveiled the previous day at a ceremony attended by Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko.

Artists hold 14 of the posters at the opening ceremony.
Artists hold 14 of the posters at the opening ceremony.

Among the 19 creators of the posters are calligrapher Kanazawa Shōko, photographer and film director Ninagawa Mika, and popular manga artists Araki Hirohiko and Urasawa Naoki. Araki, best known for his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, imagined the gods of sports descending on Japan, taking Hokusai’s classic The Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa as his compositional motif. Urasawa drew a manga-like poster divided into panels with “To be continued!” written in Japanese in the bottom left-hand corner.

The posters will be on show in the museum’s entrance hall until February 16. No fee is required, but note that the museum is generally closed on Mondays.

Tokyo 2020 Official Art Posters

Goo Choki Par, Paralympian
Satō Taku, Olympic Cloud
Honma Takashi, Tokyo Children
Viviane Sassen, Ludus
Ninagawa Mika, Higher than the Rainbow
Kakinuma Kōji, Open
Kanazawa Shōko, Fly High!
Mori Chihiro, Beyond the Curve
Tokoro Asao, Harmonized Chequered Emblem Study for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Tokoro Asao, Harmonized Chequered Emblem Study for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Shinki Tomoyuki, Offense No. 7
Theseus Chan, Extreme Revelations
Ōhara Daijirō, Flow Line
Konoike Tomoko, Wild Things - Hachilympic
Philippe Weisbecker, Olympic Stadium
Yamaguchi Akira, Horseback Archery
Chris Ofili, The Games People Play
Ōtake Shinrō, Space Kicker
Araki Hirohiko, The Sky Above the Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa
Urasawa Naoki, Now It’s Your Turn!
(Originally published in Japanese. All poster images courtesy the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.)

Olympics Paralympics Tokyo 2020