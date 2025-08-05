Of the 1,304 recognized cases of deaths and health disorders related to overwork in Japan, more than 1,000 involved mental health issues.

According to data compiled by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, there were 1,304 recognized cases of overwork-related deaths (karōshi) and health disorders in fiscal 2024, up 196 year on year. Of these, 247 involved strokes or heart conditions, and 1,057 depression and other mental health disorders. This is the first time that more than 1,000 cases of work-related mental health disorders have been recognized. Among these, 89 involved suicide or attempted suicide.

Cases in Which Compensation was Awarded Due to Work-Related Mental Health Disorders

Power Harassment the Most Common Cause

In the breakdown of the 1,055 cases of mental health disorders that were recognized as work-related, the most common cause was “abuse of power from superiors or others” accounting for 224 cases, followed by “major change in duties or amount of work” at 119, “customer harassment” (abusive behavior by customers or business clients) at 108, “sexual harassment” at 105, and “experiencing or witnessing tragic accidents or disasters in relation to work” at 87.

Breakdown of 1,055 Work-Related Mental Health Disorders by Cause in FY 2024

By gender, there were 552 men and 503 women, while over 90% were aged from 20 to 59. Those in their forties made up the largest group at 283, but no single age group stood out significantly.

Breakdown of 1,055 Work-Related Mental Health Disorders by Age Group in FY 2024

By industry, the highest number of cases was in “healthcare and welfare” at 270, followed by “manufacturing” at 161, “wholesale and retail” at 120, “transportation and postal services” with 110, and “construction” at 81.

Breakdown of 1,055 Work-Related Mental Health Disorders by Industry in FY 2024

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)