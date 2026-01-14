A survey of listed companies in Japan found that employees in their teens and twenties were most likely to be facing mental health issues.

Stress Levels High and Continuing to Rise

According to a 2025 survey of human resource personnel at listed companies in Japan, employees in their teens and twenties were most likely to be experiencing work-related mental health issues. This rate was 37.6%, double what it had been in 2014.

The Japan Productivity Center conducted a postal and online survey in July and August 2025, targeting 2,814 listed companies (excluding emerging markets), receiving 171 valid responses (a 6.1% response rate).

This is the second consecutive survey that has indicated younger workers are experiencing mental health issues the most. Up to 2010, results showed workers in their thirties were most likely to have such issues, but a significant shift was seen from 2012 onward. In 2023, there was a sharp increase in responses among those in their teens and twenties.

The Japan Productivity Center noted that “young people who started at companies during the COVID-19 pandemic may be feeling more isolated and lonelier, as working remotely meant they have been unable to develop sufficient interpersonal relationships and work skills.”

Moreover, 39.2% of companies stated that mental health issues have been “on the rise” over the most recent three years, continuing at a similarly high level to that recorded at the time of the last survey. The percentage of companies saying mental health issues were “on the decline” is also still falling, raising concerns that conventional methods for dealing with these issues may no longer be working.

Data Sources

Data from survey on mental health initiatives (Japanese) from the Japan Productivity Center.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)