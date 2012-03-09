As concertmaster of the Orchestre National de Lorraine, the violinist Takezawa Takeshi has energetically pursued his professional music career in the concert halls of France and Japan. This special video brings you clips from his December 2011 solo recital.

The violinist Takezawa Takeshi has been broadly influenced by the music of France, where he studied at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique. He stayed in France after graduation, becoming concertmaster for the Orchestre National de Lorraine. In solo recitals he always performs some works by French composers. Takezawa said that performing at charity concerts following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami has made him aware of the bonds he has formed with audience members from the disaster areas through classical French music.

Takezawa performed his first Japanese solo recital in two years at the JT Art Hall Affinis on December 23, 2011. This video captures his ability to convey emotion that transcends words. We hope you enjoy his performance.

People

Read our interview with Takezawa: A Japanese Violinist in Tune with France.