President of the Japan Foundation, Ogoura Kazuo, looks back on the 1923 Kantō Earthquake through the eyes of the French poet-ambassador Paul Claudel. In his first-hand observations, Claudel was impressed by America’s discrete disaster response; and this has been the US approach in 2011 too.

Claudel’s View of 1923 Quake

The Kantō Earthquake of 1923 was, in terms of its scale of damage, as devastating as the disaster which struck Japan on March 11. Since the former took place in the Tokyo metropolitan area, many foreigners were among the direct victims, and some embassies were physically damaged. Consuls of several countries, including France, were killed, and many members of foreign embassies fled from the inferno of burning houses in the center of Tokyo.

Among those who left Tokyo to take refuge in the ships anchored in the port of Yokohama was the renowned poet and French ambassador to Japan at the time, Paul Claudel. He went as far as Kawasaki by automobile, but he was unable to reach Yokohama and obliged to camp overnight on the bank of some railway tracks. His description of the experience is very moving, particularly because it combines an account of his physical discomfort with his serene observations as a poet. Claudel spent the night out in a field overlooking the spreading fire, and was moved by the purity and indescribable beauty of the moon hanging over him in the sky.

After taking refuge on board the French ship André Lebon, Claudel was careful to closely observe—in his role as French ambassador—the activities of other nations that were assisting Japan’s recovery. He witnessed the outpouring of sympathy, support and friendship toward Japan and the Japanese people by these countries. At the same time, he noticed how closely their national interests were mingled with those gestures of good will. Claudel closed one of his correspondences to Paris by declaring that friendship is friendship, but national interests are national interests.

Prompt, Low-Key Response

The poet-ambassador seemed to have been particularly impressed with the American way of operating in Japan. He somewhat enviously quoted an American representative’s alleged remark: “We did two good things: we arrived soon and we departed soon.”

Whatever Claudel’s real motives and feelings may have been regarding the American response, the principle of “arriving soon and leaving soon” also seems to have governed the American response to the recent disaster in Japan. The special US military unit that helped the Japanese Self-Defense Forces arrived promptly in Sendai Airport, and departed without fanfare as soon as they had accomplished their job of disposing of debris. One member of the US military contingent was reported to have said: “Our goal is for no one to notice that we were even here.”

Despite such modest but inwardly proud comments, the US operation and its contribution became known to many Japanese, who not only admired the efficiency of the operation but also appreciated the American discreetness. The friendship between the two countries has thus been strengthened not only by the depth of US involvement in the reconstruction process but also by the Americans’ prudent and thoughtful manner.

(Originally written in English on April 18, 2011.)