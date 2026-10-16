Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Friday that it will introduce a new Shinkansen bullet train model equipped with an autonomous operation system for the first time.

JR Tokai aims to put the new S0 Series model into service on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines in July 2029. It will be the first fully remodeled one in nine years.

The S0 Series trains will autonomously run, stop and adjust their speed for energy-efficient operation based on timetable information and other data received via train radio signals.

The new trains will have a new earthquake detection system that reduces the time between quake detection and braking to about a tenth of the current time.

Drivers will take control when the trains depart from stations and apply the brakes in emergencies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]