Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--More Japanese companies on Friday made announcements regarding customer data breaches due to cyberattacks.

Yamato Transport Co. said that 5.31 million sets of personal information belonging to some users of its deferred payment service were compromised in a breach that the logistics firm had first announced on Sept. 29.

The affected personal information, including names, addresses and phone numbers, was collected over roughly eight years from Oct. 1, 2018.

Business daily publisher Nikkei Inc. said that about 1.83 million sets of personal information, including names, addresses and email addresses, were compromised after a cloud service used for system development was fraudulently accessed.

Park24 Co., the parent company of the operator of the Times Car vehicle-sharing service, said that it will finish deleting images of identity verification documents, including driver's licenses, by the end of this month, following a data breach.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]