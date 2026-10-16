Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. said Friday that it will release a flagship model of its Walkman portable digital music player on Nov. 27, with the price expected to be around 655,000 yen.

The new gold-colored model incorporates various measures to enhance sound quality. In the back, high-purity copper plated with gold replaces aluminum to improve conductivity.

According to Sony, the new design allows electrical signals to flow more smoothly. An increase in the number of capacitors supplying power from one to two will improve range switching.

Two other models with reduced data capacity and fewer functions will also be released. The black-colored models are estimated to start at around 215,000 yen.

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