Nagoya, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. plans to make all of its roughly 50 vehicle models software-defined vehicles, whose functionality can be enhanced through software updates, by 2030, company officials have said.

The move is aimed at establishing a business model under which its software platform is installed in about 10 million new vehicles produced worldwide each year, generating revenue through software update fees after delivery.

The Japanese automaker first adopted its Arene in-vehicle software platform in the RAV4 SUV launched in 2025. It plans to expand the number of models equipped with Arene by 2030 and provide the platform to partner automakers afterward, the officials said Friday.

The development of SDVs is currently led by U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. and Chinese automakers. Competition is also intensifying in Japan, with Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. agreeing to jointly develop in-vehicle software.

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