Yokohama, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Five vehicles collided at an intersection in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Monday, leaving one person dead and 13 others injured, according to local police and other authorities.

Fourteen people--two people in a passenger car, 11 people in their 60s to 80s on a sightseeing bus and a man in his 20s in another vehicle--were taken to hospital. Of them, a 77-year-old woman in the passenger car was confirmed dead, while the injuries of the other 13 people are not life-threatening.

According to police, the passenger car driven by the 77-year-old husband of the woman who died in the accident crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with two vehicles, including a taxi. The car then entered the intersection at a red light and crashed into the bus, which was pushed forward and hit a van. Debris from the collisions hit a nearby minivehicle.

The prefectural police are set to question the husband over the possible negligent driving resulting in death and injury.

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