Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shingo Kunieda, the first man to complete a career Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis, has been nominated for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2027 in the wheelchair tennis category.

Kunieda, 42, won 28 Grand Slam singles titles and 22 in doubles. He competed in five consecutive Paralympic Games, winning a total of four gold medals in singles and doubles.

After retiring in 2023, he became the first para-athlete to receive Japan's People's Honor Award.

The Hall of Fame also announced by Monday the nominees in the player category: four-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina and four-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.

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