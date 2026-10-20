Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday criticized Russia for its failure to allow consular access to a Japanese journalist detained there within a period set in their bilateral diplomatic agreement.

The failure is "extremely regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.

Russia announced the detention of a reporter for the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper on Oct. 13.

The bilateral agreement stipulates that the rights of consular access can be exercised within four days since an arrest or a detention, according to Kihara.

"We will continue to press for consular access as soon as possible, an immediate release, humanitarian consideration, and right and fair treatment," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]