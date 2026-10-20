Osaka, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A 60-year-old male corporate executive was stabbed with a knife near Osaka District Court in the western Japan city of Osaka on Tuesday, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including one to the back of the neck, according to local authorities.

There was an ambulance call at around 9:50 a.m. Following the incident, Hiroshi Kosugi, a 67-year-old self-employed man, turned himself in at a police station and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to investigative sources, Kosugi admitted to the knife attack, saying that he had a financial dispute with the victim and had intended to use the knife to intimidate him.

The suspect was carrying a folding knife with a 10-centimeter blade, believed to be the weapon used in the attack, when he turned himself in.

The incident occurred in an area lined with law firms, restaurants and other buildings.

Police officers investigate the stabbing scene in Osaka on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]