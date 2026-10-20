Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The personnel commissions of Japan’s 47 prefectures have recommended higher monthly salaries and bonuses for prefectural government employees for fiscal 2026, a survey showed Tuesday.

It marked the fifth consecutive year that all prefectural commissions have made such recommendations.

If the hikes are implemented as recommended, the average annual salary will increase by between 203,000 and 290,000 yen in the year ending in March 2027.

The recommendations are based on the results of surveys of private-sector salaries for April and bonuses paid last winter and this summer in their respective regions. The surveys showed that salaries for prefectural officials were lower than those in the private sector, prompting the commissions to make salary hike recommendations.

According to a Jiji Press survey, the commissions of Hyogo and Shiga prefectures recommended the largest monthly pay increase of 3.52 pct, amounting to 14,179 yen and 13,954 yen, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]