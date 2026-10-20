Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will stop using the term “abnormal delivery” in official documents to refer to childbirth involving medical treatment such as cesarean section, it was learned Tuesday.

The government will replace the term with ones that do not make mothers feel emotionally stressed. It will begin by using “delivery involving insurance-covered treatment” in the birth allowance notice.

On Tuesday, the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology informed the government of its decision to stop using the term when speaking with mothers about childbirth.

At a meeting with officials from the society on the day, health minister Kenichiro Ueno said that the government would follow suit.

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