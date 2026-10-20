Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--The average price of new condominiums put up for sale in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April-September rose 21.1 pct from a year earlier to a record 114.94 million yen, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Tuesday.

The average in the Japanese capital and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba topped 100 million yen for the first time for the fiscal first half.

The surge reflected rising construction costs and high-priced units in central Tokyo.

In Tokyo's 23 special wards, the average price soared 34.7 pct to a record 179.25 million yen in the first half of fiscal 2026.

The average price fell 1.6 pct to 77.16 million yen in Kanagawa and 2.1 pct to 64.57 million yen in Saitama. Meanwhile, Chiba saw the average price rise 24.1 pct to 73.76 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]