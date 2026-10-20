Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A crowdfunding initiative began Tuesday to raise 120 million yen for the reconstruction of a hall associated with Buddhist saint Kukai (774-835) in Hiroshima Prefecture, which was destroyed by fire in May.

Donations will be accepted until Jan. 4 next year. The Reikado hall on Miyajima Island in the city of Hatsukaichi in the western Japan prefecture had been managed by Daishoin, a main temple of the Omuro School of Shingon Buddhism.

"The hurdle is high," Shoyu Yoshida, the 66-year-old chief priest of the temple, said of the crowdfunding target. Still, he said, "We hope to make preparations for the reconstruction with a lot of sincerity (from donors)."

On Tuesday, an event to pray for the hall's reconstruction was held at the site of the burned facility. Construction is slated to start in spring 2027, with completion expected for November that year.

According to the temple, the total Reikado reconstruction cost is expected to be about 280 million yen, three times the amount spent to rebuild it following a fire in 2005. The surge is due chiefly to inflation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]