Toyota, Aichi Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Koyo Iwabuchi, 31, and Mahiro Funayama, 22, won table tennis golds in the men's class 9 and class 10 singles events, respectively, at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Funayama said that the gold medal is "really big and heavy," and feels different from other medals.

In swimming, Japan's Takayuki Suzuki, 39, bagged gold in the men's class SB3 50-meter breaststroke. Another Japanese swimmer Uchu Tomita, 37, earned silver in the men's class S11 400-meter freestyle.

Elsewhere at the quadrennial sporting festival held mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Kazuhei Kimura, a 29-year-old Japanese cyclist, clinched a gold medal in the men's class B 1,000-meter time trial.

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Takayuki Suzuki bags gold in a men's 50-meter breaststroke event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Koyo Iwabuchi wins gold in a men's table tennis singles event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Mahiro Funayama earns gold in a table tennis singles event for men at the Asian Para Games in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Uchu Tomita competes in a men's 400-meter freestyle swimming event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]