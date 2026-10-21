Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese new agriculture minister Arata Takebe on Wednesday apologized over a weekly magazine report about his alleged receipt of a political donation from a public works contractor.

"I instructed relevant officials to promptly investigate the facts and take action to return the money or correct the political funds disclosure report accordingly," Takebe told reporters at the Diet, Japan's parliament.

News website Bunshun Online reported Tuesday that a district branch of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, that is headed by Takebe received a political donation from a local contractor engaged in national public works.

The donation was made on the first day of official campaigning for the 2024 election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, potentially violating the public offices election law.

"I didn't know the company had won a national public works project at the time the donation was received," Takebe said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]