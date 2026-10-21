Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration has steadily delivered on its promises to the public over the past year, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday, the first anniversary of her taking office.

"We have worked boldly to build a strong economy and establish strong diplomacy and national security, steadily delivering on what we promised the public," Kihara said at a press conference.

"We will devote all our efforts to addressing challenges at home and abroad so that people can feel a sense of prosperity and security," he said.

On the coalition agreement between the prime minister's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, which was agreed in October last year, Kihara reiterated his reluctance to revise their pact at the moment.

"It's important that we steadily realize policies that we haven't made happen yet one by one rather than updating (the agreement)," he said.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi enters the prime minister's office in Tokyo's Nagatacho district on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]