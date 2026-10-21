Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, marking her first year in office Wednesday, emphasized that "challenges of the Takaichi cabinet's second year begin today."

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office the same day, she highlighted the need to "further strengthen measures to tackle global inflation" as an immediate challenge, citing the significance of a bill to cut the consumption tax rate for food, currently being debated in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Takaichi, who took office as the country's first female prime minister on Oct. 21, 2025, led her Liberal Democratic Party's formation of a new ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party while ending the LDP's long partnership with Komeito.

She strengthened her political foundations by leading the LDP to a landslide victory in the Lower House election in February this year.

"I've continued working hard with the belief that steadily implementing our pledges for the Lower House election is my mission," Takaichi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]