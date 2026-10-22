Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday night warned of critical vulnerabilities identified in the PHP programming language widely used on websites around the world.

After PHP developers said that a patch to fix the issue would be released late Wednesday night Japan time, Takaichi, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, urged users to prepare to apply the patch as soon as possible after its release.

PHP is widely used in e-commerce and other applications. Takaichi also said that temporarily suspending website functions is one effective way to reduce risks if applying the patch promptly is difficult.

Japan's Sakura Internet Inc. announced the suspension of some functions of its cloud service to address the PHP vulnerabilities.

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