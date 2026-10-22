Rotterdam, Netherlands, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese women's gymnastics team won an all-around bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Wednesday, marking the Asian country's first podium finish for the event in 60 years.

The five-member team racked up a total of 164.063 points across the four apparatuses. Japan finished behind champion China and runner-up the United States, with all three countries securing women's team all-around berths at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Japanese women's previous podium finish for the team all-around event at the world athletics championships dates back to 1966, when the country earned a bronze medal for the second consecutive tournament.

The five Japanese team members at the ongoing competition are Aiko Sugihara, 27, Rina Kishi, 19, Mana Okamura, 21, Misa Nishiyama, 16, and Haruka Nakamura, 18.

"We supported each other, and I could trust myself," Sugihara said, adding, "I'm really happy to be able to earn bronze and an Olympic berth."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]