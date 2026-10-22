Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry on Thursday urged the education ministry, health ministry and Children and Families Agency to take measures to support health checkups for children who refuse to go to school.

A survey released by the internal affairs ministry found that 5.7 pct of elementary school students and 19.9 pct of junior high school students who refuse to go to school did not undergo all examinations included in school health checkups last year.

The government's first survey on health checkups for truant students covered checkup participation rates between April and September last year at 19 elementary schools and 33 junior high schools in 30 municipalities across the country.

Of the truant students, only 17.8 pct of elementary school students and 12.2 pct of junior high school students underwent all components of health checkups. In some cases, the detection of scoliosis and kidney disease was delayed because students did not receive health checkups.

Some municipalities allow truant students to undergo health checkups on days and times when they would not meet other students at school or at local medical institutions instead of at school, according to the internal affairs ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]