Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Large and powerful Typhoon Champi is expected to approach the Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernwestern Japan, on Friday, likely passing between Okinawa and Taiwan in the afternoon.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling on people to be on high alert for windstorms, high waves and heavy rain.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the 30th typhoon of the year was moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour over waters south of the Sakishima Islands. It had a central atmospheric pressure of 925 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 50 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 70 meters.

From Saturday to Sunday, the typhoon is seen moving north over the East China Sea,. It is expected to weaken into an extratropical cyclone by Monday, moving around western Japan.

In the Sakishima Islands, 24-hour rainfall is predicted to reach 200 millimeters by 6 p.m. Friday and 150 millimeters by 6 p.m. Saturday. The Yaeyama region may experience strong winds that could damage residential buildings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]