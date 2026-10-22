Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry is mulling a plan to launch a team of so-called white hat hackers, or ethical security experts with advanced cybersecurity knowledge, to assist companies in responding to cyberattacks, it was learned Thursday.

In light of a recent string of cyberattacks in the country, the ministry is considering establishing a framework at the Innovation Platform Agency, which is supervised by the ministry and the Digital Agency, to secure and develop cybersecurity talent.

The ministry will kick off full-fledged talks on the team's formation in response to an emergency proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Through the envisaged program, the ministry aims to enhance the cyberattack response capabilities of companies managing critical infrastructure, such as electricity and gas utilities, as well as small and midsize enterprises.

The team would use advanced artificial intelligence to identify and address hidden vulnerabilities by conducting penetration tests on companies' systems, sources familiar with the matter said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]