Brussels, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The European Parliament said Thursday that it has selected the International Criminal Court and its staff for the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, recognizing their efforts to defend human rights and democracy.

The parliament lauded the ICC's efforts to investigate serious crimes, including war crimes, prosecute those responsible and hold them accountable. The ICC, headed by Japan's Tomoko Akane, is currently subject to U.S. sanctions.

"With the award of the Sakharov prize to the International Criminal Court and its officials, the European Parliament recognizes the court's important work in upholding international law and justice," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said.

The award ceremony will be held in Strasbourg, France, on Dec. 16.

"This award comes at a time when the court and its officials face unprecedented challenges, including sanctions aimed at disrupting the court's judicial mandate," the ICC said in a statement.

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