Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday held the first meeting of a panel to discuss the creation of a new organization to support the country's content industry, including anime and video games, aiming to launch the body in 2027.

The proposed entity is expected to centrally administer subsidies currently overseen by different government ministries and agencies, while also conducting international market research, combating piracy and fostering human resources.

The content industry is one of the 17 sectors identified by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as priority areas for investment.

Executives from companies in the anime, gaming and film industries, as well as experts, attended the inaugural panel meeting and exchanged views on issues such as tackling piracy, a challenge that is difficult for individual companies to address on their own.

The panel plans to compile a report by the end of this year, with the government aiming to submit related legislation to the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in January next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]