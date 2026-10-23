Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Apple Inc. released its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in Japan on Friday.

The phone features a 7.6-inch screen, the largest ever on an iPhone and 1.5 times that of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which hit stores last month. When folded, the iPhone Duo is about the same size as a passport. Prices start at 364,800 yen.

Two apps can be displayed side-by-side on the foldable screen. The phone can stand on its own when opened halfway, enabling users to make hands-free calls.

About a dozen people waited in line in front of an Apple store in Tokyo for the doors to open at 8 a.m.

"I can play games while viewing social media," Masayuki Iwai, a 52-year-old engineer who was first in line, said of the new model's split-screen feature. "I'm looking forward to using multiple apps at the same time. I want to use it soon."

Apple's iPhone Duo foldable smartphone on sale in Tokyo on Friday

People enter an Apple store in Tokyo on Friday morning as sales of the iPhone Duo foldable smartphone begin.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]