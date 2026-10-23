Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Top Vietnamese leader To Lam will visit Japan on Nov. 8-11 for talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Emperor Naruhito, the Japanese government said Friday.

Japan hopes that To Lam's visit will further deepen friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Takaichi and To Lam agreed to arrange his Japan visit by the end of the year when they met in Vietnam in May.

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