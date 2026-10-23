Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Nobuhiko Kobayashi, a Japanese writer known for his work across a wide range of genres, from literary and entertainment fiction to biographies and film columns, died of multiple organ failure at a Tokyo hospital at 11:31 a.m. Monday. He was 93.

Born in Tokyo in 1932, Kobayashi developed an early interest in theater, films and "rakugo," a traditional form of comic storytelling.

After graduating from Waseda University, he was discovered by Japanese mystery writer Edogawa Ranpo. Under the pseudonym Yumihiko Nakahara, Kobayashi wrote reviews of translated fiction and other works for the mystery magazine Hoseki. He also served as the founding editor-in-chief of Hitchcock Magazine.

He made his debut as a writer with the novel "Kyoei no Ichi" in 1964. Known for their humor and satire, his works included the "Oyoyo Daitoryo" series, "Karajishi Kabushikigaisha" and other parody novels. Many of his works have been adapted into films, including "Shinshi Domei."

Drawing on his own childhood experiences during World War II, Kobayashi wrote "Bokutachi no Suki na Senso."

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