Nagoya, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis star Tokito Oda secured his second consecutive Asian Para Games title in the men's singles Friday, qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

Oda defeated a Chinese opponent 6-2, 6-2 in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games final match in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

Upon sealing his victory, Oda, 20, raised both fists in celebration. The reigning champion dominated the final with aggressive play, taking the initiative with his serves and returns while repeatedly moving forward.

"It's the culmination of the 10 years since I started playing tennis," Oda said. "This is a very significant day for me, and I also feel like today is a new beginning."

He became emotional during an on-court interview. Oda, who started to use a wheelchair at age 9 after developing osteosarcoma, said, "There are many people who are struggling with illnesses or other difficulties." Still, he said: "We can definitely change things depending on ourselves. Today, I did it."

Tokito Oda responds to spectators after winning gold in the men's wheelchair tennis singles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Friday.

Daiki Kajiwara bags gold in a wheelchair badminton singles event for men at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Friday.

Sarina Satomi competes in the final match for the women's WH1 class wheelchair badminton singles at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Friday.

Sarina Satomi takes gold in a wheelchair badminton singles event for women at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Friday.

Shino Kawai wins gold in a women's badminton singles event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]