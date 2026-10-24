Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. has made an urgent request for the Japanese government to implement "active cyber defense" operations following an unauthorized access incident, it was learned on Saturday.

GMO Internet has revealed that there was unauthorized access to its servers for automated FX currency margin trading, potentially exposing user login information. It shut down all affected servers on Wednesday.

The company has received reports from multiple users that unauthorized operations had been conducted on their accounts.

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