Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four major beer companies, suspected of price collusion, kept shipping prices unchanged after the 2023 tax cut of 19 yen per liter of beer, citing higher costs, it was learned on Saturday.

Meanwhile, they all implemented a price hike of 20 yen per liter in 2025, according to informed sources.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission is investigating a possible cartel regarding shipping prices among Asahi Breweries Ltd., Kirin Brewery Co., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Sapporo Breweries Ltd.

Since 2020, there have been three tax cuts for beer. In October 2023, the tax was reduced by 19 yen per liter, but the four brewers offset the cut by reflecting a rise in the cost of collecting containers, the sources said.

"All four companies kept prices unchanged despite the tax cut, which was totally strange and not understandable at all," said one wholesaler official. "It was so outrageous, but we couldn't help but follow the makers' price revisions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]