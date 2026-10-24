Nagoya, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The 2026 Asian Para Games came to a close on Saturday after Japan, which hosted the para sports event for the first time, won a record 64 gold medals.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, a total of about 3,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions competed in 18 sports, mainly in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. The host nation won 186 total medals, finishing second only to China.

At the closing ceremony at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, Akito Minai, who won three gold medals in swimming, served as Japan's flag bearer. Crown Prince Akishino, the honorary president of the Games, and Crown Princess Kiko were among attendees.

On the final day, Japan's Kazuki Takahashi and Ayaka Sekine won the mixed BC3 class pairs final in boccia, beating Singapore.

Established stars, such as wheelchair tennis player Tokito Oda, delivered strong performances, while newcomers, including 14-year-old swimmer Ryuga Yamada, also reached the podium, signaling the emergence of a new generation of para athletes.

Athletes from various countries and regions march during the 2026 Asian Para Games closing ceremony in Nagoya on Saturday.

Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organizing Committee, receives the flag at the 2026 Asian Para Games closing ceremony in Nagoya on Saturday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]