Tokyo, Oct. 25 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party officials demanded Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi clearly explain her government's consumption tax cut legislation in the Diet herself.

During a televised debate, opposition representatives questioned the lack of details about a planned benefit program included in the legislation, as well as the uncertain economic impact of cutting the tax rate for food to 1 pct for two years.

"It's unprecedented that a bill to establish a new system lacks specific figures," said Yasuhiro Nakagawa of Komeito. "We can't hold a vote unless details are clarified."

Nakagawa also argued that the temporary tax cut would be "very problematic," referring to its potential impact on the agriculture and restaurant industries, as well as on households when the food tax rate is raised back to 8 pct.

"Nothing specific is stipulated in the legislation," said Motohisa Furukawa of the Democratic Party for the People. "We want to ask during Diet deliberations," Furukawa added, calling for the prime minister to attend House of Representatives Financial Affairs Committee meetings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]